Video link
Headline link
Winnipeg middle-schoolers dig in to help neighbours in need

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 24, 2022 11:19 am
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg students shoveling out neighbour’s driveways' Winnipeg students shoveling out neighbour’s driveways
Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans introduces us to some local students who are helping to clear out driveways in their area.

Students at a Winnipeg middle school are digging in to help the community.

Ecole Viscount Alexander (EVA), in the Pembina Trails School Division, has shifted its phys-ed classes to outdoor activities like snoeshowing, skiing, tobogganing, and picking up shovels to help the school’s neighbours.

“They’ve spent all of their (phys ed) time in the community, so when the snow came down in November — we had quite a big storm in November — they got out their big stack of shovels and they started digging out,” EVA principal Tori Patzer told Global News.

“And that has just become part of our tradition.”

Although the students currently tackle every home on a given block, Patzer said the older kids — Grade 8 students — will be connecting with vulnerable older adults in the area soon and offering on-demand snow service.

Patzer said whenever the neighbourhood gets a fresh dump of snow, one or two gym periods are dedicated to snow removal.

“The team really just picks a block for a 40-minute period and they try to accomplish as much as they can, up and down streets and up and down the driveways,” Patzer said.

“Anytime you can de-centre yourself and centre others, that is a time that really brings joy… You see the smiles on their faces.”

 

Click to play video: 'Cleanup begins after another Winnipeg winter wallop' Cleanup begins after another Winnipeg winter wallop
Cleanup begins after another Winnipeg winter wallop

 

 

