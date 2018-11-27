Winnipeg students create on-demand snow shoveling app, will partner with Hire-A-Refugee
A new app created by a pair of University of Manitoba students is being called the “Uber of snow shoveling.”
OnTheStep, developed by students Alex Shao and Buhle Mwanza, is an on-demand snow clearing app. Launched Sunday in partnership with the Hire-a-Refugee organization, the app is free to download and doesn’t require homeowners to sign any contracts.
“The app allows customers to request on-demand snow removal from their work desk or while on vacation,” said Mwanza.
Hire-a-Refugee will supply workers to support the app.
“Buhle and I are aware of the great work they’ve done,” said Shao. “We’re looking forward to working together as a team.”
OnTheStep is available on Google Play and in the App Store.
