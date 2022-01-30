Calgary police investigating after Forest Lawn shooting sends 1 to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Calgary police are investigating after a man was shot late Saturday evening.

Police were called to the area of 21 Avenue SE and 41 St. SE around 9:43 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

EMS confirm a man in his 30s was transported to the hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Read more: Guns seized and 2 charged after apartment shooting in downtown Calgary

Police said the suspect, or suspects, fled the scene and remain at large.

At this time police cannot confirm if the shooting was targeted or not.

2:06 Man sentenced in 2020 death of Calgary police officer Man sentenced in 2020 death of Calgary police officer