Crime

Calgary police investigating after Forest Lawn shooting sends 1 to hospital

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted January 30, 2022 2:32 pm
Part of a crime scene Calgary police are investigating after a shooting in the Forest Lawn neighbourhood View image in full screen
Calgary police investigate a back alley in the Forest Lawn neighbourhood as police said one man was shot around 9:43 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2022. Global News

Calgary police are investigating after a man was shot late Saturday evening.

Police were called to the area of 21 Avenue SE and 41 St. SE around 9:43 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

EMS confirm a man in his 30s was transported to the hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Read more: Guns seized and 2 charged after apartment shooting in downtown Calgary

Police said the suspect, or suspects, fled the scene and remain at large.

At this time police cannot confirm if the shooting was targeted or not.

Click to play video: 'Man sentenced in 2020 death of Calgary police officer' Man sentenced in 2020 death of Calgary police officer
Man sentenced in 2020 death of Calgary police officer
