Crime

Calgary police investigate Forest Lawn stabbing

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted December 2, 2020 9:32 am
Calgary police investigate a stabbing on Dec. 1, 2020.
Calgary police investigate a stabbing on Dec. 1, 2020. Global News

Calgary police are investigating a stabbing that seriously injured one person on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to a home in the 1700 block of 50 Street Southeast at around 7 p.m.

Read more: 4 people injured in 3 unrelated stabbings in Calgary on Saturday

Police said the victim and suspect were very well known to each other and the incident is being investigated as a potential domestic violence situation.

Police said one person was taken to hospital. The gender of the victim is unknown.

