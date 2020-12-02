Calgary police investigate Forest Lawn stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating a stabbing that seriously injured one person on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to a home in the 1700 block of 50 Street Southeast at around 7 p.m.

Police said the victim and suspect were very well known to each other and the incident is being investigated as a potential domestic violence situation.

Police said one person was taken to hospital. The gender of the victim is unknown.

