Man charged in relation to daytime murder at Bolton home in 2021

A Scarborough man is in custody and charged in relation to the homicide of a 65-year-old man in Bolton, Ont., in a daytime shooting over a year ago.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced the arrest on Saturday, two days after 20-year-old Jordan Andall was taken into custody on the charge of Accessory After the Fact to Murder.

He is being held for a bail hearing.

On Jan. 18, 2021, at around 12:20 p.m., two suspects wearing medical-style masks forced their way into Giovanni Costa’s home on Harvest Moon Drive in Bolton, police said.

The suspects fired several rounds at Costa, who was pronounced dead at the scene when police arrived. A second family member was also injured but has since recovered.

Police believe it was a targeted event.

The arrest comes after OPP held a press conference on Jan. 18 to offer a $50,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest or conviction, an offer that still stands.

Investigators say the suspects arrived and fled in an older, black BMW 3-series sedan. They are described as young Black males, who wore dark clothing.

View image in full screen An image of the suspects’ car provided by OPP.

View image in full screen An image of one suspect provided by OPP. OPP

“We want to bring resolution to John’s family and ensure those who committed this crime can pose no further threat to anyone in the communities we serve,” Detective inspector Kurtis Fredericks said in a statement.

Police are continuing to investigate and encourage anyone with information to contact Caledon OPP at (905) 584-2241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or http://www.peelcrimestroppers.ca to report anonymously.