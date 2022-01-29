Menu

Snowfall warning issued for B.C. Interior highways

By Yasmin Gandham Global News
Posted January 29, 2022 1:48 pm
Weather conditions at the summit of the Coquihalla Highway on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. The national weather agency is forecasting 20-30 cm of snow for the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt; and Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass. View image in full screen
Weather conditions at the summit of the Coquihalla Highway on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. The national weather agency is forecasting 20-30 cm of snow for the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt; and Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass. DriveBC

Environment Canada issued a special weather alert for significant amounts of snow expected on highways in the B.C. Interior this weekend.

Snow is expected on the Coquihalla, the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 3.

The specific area of the Coquihalla affected is between Hope and Merritt. On Highway 1, the weather statement is for the stretch from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

Between Saturday night and Monday morning, 15 to 30 centimetres of snow is expected to fall, according to Environment Canada.

Environment Canada is reminding drivers to check conditions before heading out on the roads.

