Snowfall warning issued for B.C. Interior highways

Environment Canada issued a special weather alert for significant amounts of snow expected on highways in the B.C. Interior this weekend.

Snow is expected on the Coquihalla, the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 3.

Weather pattern CHANGE coming to B.C. this weekend (Jan 29-30, 2022). Rain for Coast; snow for the mountains and Interior. ⛄ Stay tuned to your local forecast and warnings as we #ShiftIntoWinter again!https://t.co/KCz3c4bHX5https://t.co/l8Rb9k1fCk#BCstorm @DriveBC pic.twitter.com/otAmFD41IU — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) January 28, 2022

The specific area of the Coquihalla affected is between Hope and Merritt. On Highway 1, the weather statement is for the stretch from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

Between Saturday night and Monday morning, 15 to 30 centimetres of snow is expected to fall, according to Environment Canada.

Environment Canada is reminding drivers to check conditions before heading out on the roads.

