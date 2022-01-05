With more snow en route for Okanagan, Kelowna, B.C. issues another parking ban

Send this page to someone via email

More snow is in the immediate forecast for the Okanagan, and with significant amounts being projected, the City of Kelowna says parking bans will come into effect beginning Thursday afternoon.

According to Environment Canada, an intense Pacific frontal system will move into the Southern Interior by the evening, and heavy snowfall will begin Wednesday evening and continue into Thursday morning before easing off.

“Rapidly accumulating snow may affect the Thursday morning commute,” warned Environment Canada.

The national weather agency is projecting 10-15 cm of snow, and up to 20 cm, especially over higher elevations.

Notably, 20-30 cm is in the forecast for the Coquihalla, Okanagan Connector and parts of Highway 3.

In preparation for the snowfall, the city says parking bans will come into effect for local snow routes. Further, a separate ban for streets in the downtown core and parts of the Pandosy area will start during the weekend.

“With accumulations approaching 50 cm to date and more on the way, we really need the community’s help in clearing the way,” said Geert Bos, the city’s public works manager.

“Moving vehicles off the street is a crucial step in ensuring plows can clear streets quickly and effectively.”

The parking ban in Kelowna, beginning Jan. 6 at 3 p.m., includes the following areas:

Academy Way

Black Mountain

Clifton / Magic Estates / Wilden

Dilworth Mountain

Kirschner Mountain

McKinley Beach

Areas in the South Mission (including The Ponds)

The city is asking residents to remove vehicles from streets and find alternative parking for the time being, including a driveway, alley or a neighbour’s driveway.

The city says vehicles that remain parked on designated snow routes during the temporary parking ban are subject to enforcement, up to and including a $50 fine or towing.

The city also says there will be a nightly recurring parking ban on streets in the downtown core and the Pandosy area.

That ban will start Saturday, Jan. 8, and will be in effect nightly between 10 p.m., and 7 a.m., for anyone parking on streets in the downtown core (between Harvey Avenue and Clement Avenue, bordered by Water Street and Richter Street) and in the Pandosy area (from Raymer Avenue to KLO Road between Tutt Street and Pandosy Street).

The city says vehicles still parked on the street after the ban begins will be towed to the closest non-obstructive location (i.e., down the street or around the corner).

All parking bans will be in effect until the city declares they have been lifted.

The city also said residents not living on a snow route, or parked on one of the above streets, are encouraged to move their vehicles to help snowplows.

The City of Kelowna clears streets by priority classification.

Priority 1 includes high-traffic roads such as Gordon Drive, while Priority 2 includes collector roads such as Richter Street, bus routes, school zones, town centres and emergency vehicle stations.

Residential roads will not be serviced until service levels of Priority 1 and 2 roads are achieved. The city says if another snowfall occurs prior to completion of Priority 2 to 4 roads, attention will shift back to Priority 1 roads.

Highway 97 (Harvey Avenue) and Highway 33 are maintained by the province.

