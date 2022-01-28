Downtown Regina street closed due to water main break

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Motorists are being asked to consider an alternative route downtown as a water main break flooded the street on Broad Street and 11th Avenue Friday afternoon.

Read more: Touchless pedestrian devices come to Regina intersections

The City of Regina stated northbound traffic on Broad Street has been detoured between 12th Avenue and Saskatchewan Drive. The detour also included the southbound left-turn lane that is closed.

“The repair will be completed on Saturday, January 29, pending weather or unforeseen circumstances,” stated the City of Regina.

The City stated that transit routes will be affected and riders are encouraged to check with Regina Transit for bus stop and route changes.

Story continues below advertisement

The City of Regina encourages residents to slow down, plan ahead and be safe.

“Workers and their families are relying on you,” stated the City.

To get further updates on this and other traffic restrictions, visit the Road Report.