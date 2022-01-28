Menu

Traffic

Downtown Regina street closed due to water main break

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted January 28, 2022 4:59 pm
Due to a water main break in downtown Regina, motorists are asked to consider alternate routes between Saskatchewan Drive and 12th Avenue. View image in full screen
Due to a water main break in downtown Regina, motorists are asked to consider alternate routes between Saskatchewan Drive and 12th Avenue. Global Regina still

Motorists are being asked to consider an alternative route downtown as a water main break flooded the street on Broad Street and 11th Avenue Friday afternoon.

Read more: Touchless pedestrian devices come to Regina intersections

The City of Regina stated northbound traffic on Broad Street has been detoured between 12th Avenue and Saskatchewan Drive. The detour also included the southbound left-turn lane that is closed.

“The repair will be completed on Saturday, January 29, pending weather or unforeseen circumstances,” stated the City of Regina.

The City stated that transit routes will be affected and riders are encouraged to check with Regina Transit for bus stop and route changes.

Read more: Regina’s bylaw banning plastic checkout bags comes into effect Feb. 1

The City of Regina encourages residents to slow down, plan ahead and be safe.

“Workers and their families are relying on you,” stated the City.

To get further updates on this and other traffic restrictions, visit the Road Report.

