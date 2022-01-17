Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina’s bylaw banning plastic checkout bags comes into effect Feb. 1

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted January 17, 2022 1:18 pm
Regina’s new bylaw, which will ban plastic checkout bags, will begin in just over a couple weeks. View image in full screen
Regina’s new bylaw, which will ban plastic checkout bags, will begin in just over a couple weeks. Taryn Gibson / Global News

In a little more than two weeks the city of Regina’s plastic bag ban bylaw will come into effect.

The city issued a statement on Monday reminding residents of the soon-to-be bylaw, which aims to reduce the amount of plastic waste entering the landfill, prevent plastic litter and protect the environment.

The bylaw reads that an individual or business that provides a plastic checkout bag can be fined.

Read more: Regina councillor pitches pushing back school, playground zone start times

An individual will be fined $100 for the first offence, $200 for a second offence and up to $500 for a third offence.

Trending Stories

As for businesses, a first offence will cost $500, a second offence is $1,000 and a third offence could result in a fine of up to $10,000.

Story continues below advertisement

“The average Canadian uses 200 to 300 plastic checkout bags a year which means that Regina residents are using millions of single-use plastic bags annually,” said the city in Monday’s reminder.

“Over 10,000 Regina residents participated in public engagement on this initiative, and 77 per cent indicated that the reduction of single-use plastic items is an important issue to them.”

Read more: REAL launches public consultation survey into Brandt Centre’s future

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the implementation of the bylaw, said the city.

City officials announced the updated effective date last fall to give residents and businesses time to prepare for the change.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina News tagCity of Regina tagyqr tagPlastic tagPlastic Bags tagCheckout bags tagplastic checkout bags tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers