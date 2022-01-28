Kelowna police dog catches knife wielding man

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna police dog named Jak is being celebrated this week for catching a man said to have menaced people with a knife.

RCMP said Kole Charlton, 29, was allegedly seen Jan. 26 stealing items from a truck at a business in the 200 block of Enterprise Way. When employees tried to intervene, RCMP said Charlton threatened them with a knife and fled the area on foot.

Mounties along with Jak the dog searched the area for Charlton who was apprehended without incident, RCMP said.

“During the investigation, officers seized a loaded handgun from the suspect,” RCMP said in the release.

Charlton was remanded into custody and numerous charges will be recommended under the Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, including: theft under $5,000, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a weapon while knowing unauthorized, possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition, possession of a firearm contrary to order and possession of a controlled substance among other things.

“Thankfully no one was injured during this incident,” Cpl. Tammy Lobb said in a press release.

“We appreciate that the employees called us immediately and our officers were able to respond and safely take the suspect into custody as incidents such as this can be unpredictable.”