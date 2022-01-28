Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Feds trim budget deficit to $73.7 billion from April to November

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 28, 2022 12:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Fall fiscal update: Feds pledge $28 billion in new spending' Fall fiscal update: Feds pledge $28 billion in new spending
With a lower-than-expected deficit, the federal government has announced it will commit $28 billion in new spending over six years. David Akin explains where the money is going to, and why Ottawa thinks it has enough wiggle room. – Dec 14, 2021

The federal government ran a budget deficit of $73.7 billion for the April to November period of the current fiscal year.

The Finance Department says the result compared with a deficit of $232 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Program spending, excluding net actuarial losses, between April and November totalled $289.5 billion, down from nearly $386.4 billion a year earlier.

Trending Stories

Read more: Canada’s deficit lower than expected but Omicron, B.C. floods eat into windfall

Public debt charges for the eight-month period totalled nearly $16.5 billion, up from $13.5 billion in the period period a year earlier.

Net actuarial losses amounted to nearly $6.9 billion compared with nearly $10.3 billion a year ago.

Story continues below advertisement

Revenue for April to November totalled nearly $239.2 billion, up from $178.1 billion a year earlier.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Federal Budget tagCanada economy tagCanada News tagfederal deficit tagcanada economy covid tagFederal budget deficit tagTrudeau deficit tagOttawa deficit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers