‘Welcoming feel’: Ontario couple opens used bookstore in Halifax

A new secondhand book store opened in Halifax over the winter holidays, and its owners are thrilled with the response.
Nick Szymanis and Oona Craig, a couple from Ontario, have been calling Nova Scotia home for six years.
Over the last year, they achieved what was a long-time dream, despite many bookstores that have had to close during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Szymanis tells Global News the idea for the Agricola Street Bookstore was inspired by the location and space.
“We created something we were fairly certain in this space would work beautifully, with the street that it’s on, for the neighbourhood it’s in,” Szymanis said.
“When it was time to open … people received it so well. They were very excited to find affordably priced, good quality books, in a place they can walk to.”
Both Szymanis and Craig were teachers.
“I can’t deny that I did play library when I was little,” Craig joked.
She taught a variety of subjects and got her teacher-librarian certification back in Ontario. After moving to Nova Scotia, Craig wanted to explore a new path, but stay connected to teaching, people and books.
The Agricola Street Bookstore stands out from what some might envision a used book store to be.
“(It’s) very much a beautifully constructed, well-lit, super clean, non-crowded space,” Szymanis said.
“It’s got a whole small-shop, welcoming feel.”
Craig added that the store has had a steady stream of visitors in the past month.
“People come in here and they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, can you smell that? I want to live here.’ We had such great compliments,” she said.
The couple said they’ve been impressed with the number of university students coming in and finding books they need to read for school.
They’re also grateful to those who live in the neighbourhood for welcoming them.
People “were watching the project for so long, watching the building (process) and getting curious about it,” Szymanis said.
“Just coming over and loving that we’re their immediate neighbour, and in high praise.”
The book store is currently preparing to also launch an online platform where customers can browse their book selection from home.
— with files from Alyse Hand.
