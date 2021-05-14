Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
May 14 2021 7:50am
06:45

Love Your Local: Ivory Sheep Clothing

Mackenzie Priestess and her partner, Michael Ingram-Visentin, moved from Ontario to Nova Scotia, during the pandemic, to open a women’s boutique fashion store in downtown Halifax.

