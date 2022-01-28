Menu

Weather

Residents of the Maritimes bracing for another major winter storm

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 28, 2022 8:50 am
People in Ontario and Quebec are trying to dig themselves out of a severe snowstorm. Mike Drolet and Mike Armstrong report on how the blizzard kept snow plows busy, how the storm was unusual, how it brought out kindness in strangers, and how kids made the most out of a day off school – Jan 17, 2022

Environment Canada is warning residents of the Maritimes to prepare for power outages as a major winter storm is expected to lash the region Saturday with blowing snow and freezing rain.

Rain and winter storm warnings have been issued for Nova Scotia, where hazardous winter conditions are expected.

Gusts reaching up to 100 kilometres per hour are in the forecast and the snow is expected to transition to an extended period of freezing rain or ice pellets throughout the day.

Read more: ‘Very intense’ winter storm expected to hit the Maritimes this weekend

Up to 40 centimetres of snow is expected in northern Nova Scotia while southern areas can expect up to six hours of freezing rain.

In New Brunswick, up to 40 centimetres of snow is expected in the southeastern corner of the province, but winter storm warnings remain in effect for most of the province, except in northern New Brunswick in a area stretching from the Chaleur region west to Edmundston.

Between 15 and 40 centimetres of snow is expected in P.E.I., where gusts could reach 100 kilometres per hour, and freezing rain is expected for late Saturday afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
