Residents of the Maritimes bracing for another major winter storm

Environment Canada is warning residents of the Maritimes to prepare for power outages as a major winter storm is expected to lash the region Saturday with blowing snow and freezing rain.

Rain and winter storm warnings have been issued for Nova Scotia, where hazardous winter conditions are expected.

Gusts reaching up to 100 kilometres per hour are in the forecast and the snow is expected to transition to an extended period of freezing rain or ice pellets throughout the day.

Up to 40 centimetres of snow is expected in northern Nova Scotia while southern areas can expect up to six hours of freezing rain.

In New Brunswick, up to 40 centimetres of snow is expected in the southeastern corner of the province, but winter storm warnings remain in effect for most of the province, except in northern New Brunswick in a area stretching from the Chaleur region west to Edmundston.

Stormy weather is expected in #NB over the weekend and road conditions may worsen quickly. Check road conditions at https://t.co/rQh5s3s5L4 or call 511. For more details on the storm visit https://t.co/HEAe33GBrd #DriveSafe — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) January 28, 2022

Between 15 and 40 centimetres of snow is expected in P.E.I., where gusts could reach 100 kilometres per hour, and freezing rain is expected for late Saturday afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2022.

