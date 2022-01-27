Suspect arrested in series of Hamilton arsons that caused $130,000 in damage

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton man has been arrested in connection with a series of arsons that caused a total of $130,000 in damage.

The first and largest arson happened on Dec. 31, when Hamilton police say they were called to a business compound in the area of Sherman Avenue and Princess Street.

Despite the size of the blaze, firefighters were able to knock it down without anyone being injured.

Police began investigating the fire – which caused about $75,000 in damage – as suspicious.

The next incident happened a week later on Jan. 7, when Hamilton police and firefighters arrived at a home on Beechwood Avenue, where an unknown suspect had set fire to a shed.

The damage estimate, in that case, was $5,000.

Then on Saturday, Jan. 22, a third arson happened at a vacant home on Paling Avenue, where the suspicious fire caused about $50,000 in damage.

A 37-year-old Hamilton man has since been arrested and has been charged with two counts of arson causing damage to property, and one count of arson with a disregard for human life.