Fire

‘Suspicious’ fire at Hamilton Mountain home under investigation

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 21, 2022 4:38 pm
A Hamilton fire and rescue vehicle. View image in full screen
Hamilton fire estimates damage to a one storey residence on the Mountain is in the $20,000 range after putting down a blaze on Caledon Avenue. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton fire say they’ve notified the Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) following a “suspicious” blaze at an unoccupied residence on the Mountain Thursday night.

Crews were called out to the one-storey house at the corner of Caledon Avenue and Aldridge Street, northwest of Upper James and the Lincoln Alexander Parkway, around 7:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered flames coming from a basement.

“The cause of the fire was determined to be suspicious in nature,” assistant deputy chief Shawn De Jager told Global News.

“The scene was turned over to Hamilton Police and the OFM for further investigation.”

Firefighters have assessed the dollar loss in the neighbourhood at $20,000.

