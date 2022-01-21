‘Suspicious’ fire at Hamilton Mountain home under investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton fire say they’ve notified the Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) following a “suspicious” blaze at an unoccupied residence on the Mountain Thursday night.

Crews were called out to the one-storey house at the corner of Caledon Avenue and Aldridge Street, northwest of Upper James and the Lincoln Alexander Parkway, around 7:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered flames coming from a basement.

“The cause of the fire was determined to be suspicious in nature,” assistant deputy chief Shawn De Jager told Global News.

“The scene was turned over to Hamilton Police and the OFM for further investigation.”

Firefighters have assessed the dollar loss in the neighbourhood at $20,000.

