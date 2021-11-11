Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
November 11 2021 9:19am
01:05

Towing company targeted by suspected arsonists

Three trucks were set ablaze in a suspected arson attack targeting a towing company in Montreal’s Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension district. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines brings us the story.

Advertisement

Video Home