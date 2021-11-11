Trucks set ablaze in suspected arson attack in Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension

Send this page to someone via email

Three trucks were set on fire in an apparent arson attack at Meteor Towing on Saint-Michel Boulevard near Champdoré Street in Montreal’s Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension neighborhood.

At around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, workers at Meteor Towing reported seeing three suspects on the back lot with flares and accelerants, lighting fire to the trucks, according to police. One of the damaged trucks, valued at around $200,000, was completely destroyed, says Serge Landry, owner of Meteor Towing.

At least three suspects were caught on security camera. There were no reported injuries and police have not identified any of the suspects.

In the past five years, five other trucks in the same lot have been set on fire, according to Landry.

Meteor Towing, a family-run business, is one of five towing companies with contracts with the city of Montreal and has an exclusive contract with the Montreal police, says Laundry, leading him to believe the attacks may be an act of intimidation related to organized crime.

The arson squad has been called in to investigate.

