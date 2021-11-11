Menu

Crime

Trucks set ablaze in suspected arson attack in Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension

By Travis Todd & Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted November 11, 2021 8:27 am
Three trucks were set on fire in an apparent arson attack at Meteor Towing in Montreal's Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension neighborhood. Thursday, November 11, 2021. View image in full screen
Three trucks were set on fire in an apparent arson attack at Meteor Towing in Montreal's Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension neighborhood. Thursday, November 11, 2021. TVA

Three trucks were set on fire in an apparent arson attack at Meteor Towing on Saint-Michel Boulevard near Champdoré Street in Montreal’s Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension neighborhood.

At around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, workers at Meteor Towing reported seeing three suspects on the back lot with flares and accelerants, lighting fire to the trucks, according to police. One of the damaged trucks, valued at around $200,000, was completely destroyed, says Serge Landry, owner of Meteor Towing.

At least three suspects were caught on security camera. There were no reported injuries and police have not identified any of the suspects.

Read more: Several trucks heavily damaged in suspected Anjou arson: Montreal police

In the past five years, five other trucks in the same lot have been set on fire, according to Landry.

Meteor Towing, a family-run business, is one of five towing companies with contracts with the city of Montreal and has an exclusive contract with the Montreal police, says Laundry, leading him to believe the attacks may be an act of intimidation related to organized crime.

The arson squad has been called in to investigate.

Click to play video: 'How police are cracking down on organized crime in Quebec' How police are cracking down on organized crime in Quebec
How police are cracking down on organized crime in Quebec – May 13, 2019
