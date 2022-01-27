COVID-19: HKPR reports 23 hospitalized cases, new outbreak at Cobourg retirement home

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported another 89 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 to surpass 6,000 cumulative cases, according to data released Thursday afternoon.

The regional health unit’s dashboard around 3 p.m. reported the following:

New lab-confirmed cases: 89 since Wednesday’s update — 70 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 18 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 450 — up from 406 reported on Wednesday — which includes 304 in the Kawarthas, 133 in Northumberland and 10 in Haliburton County, with three cases pending. The health unit notes that due to changes in provincial testing guidelines, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 87 — unchanged since Tuesday following two deaths reported on Monday. There have been nine deaths reported this month — four being residents at a long-term care home. Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has reported 65 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 21 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Hospitalized cases: 23 people are currently in hospital — three more since Wednesday’s update. Nine of them are in an intensive care unit — one less since Wednesday. There have been 162 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic was declared: 88 in the Kawarthas, with 69 in Northumberland and five in Haliburton County. The health unit notes there are “slight delays” on reporting case admittance, ICU admission and hospital discharges.

As of noon Thursday, Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported eight hospitalized cases (two less) with seven identifying COVID-19 as the “primary cause of admission” (one less).

Cumulative cases: 6,054 since the pandemic’s beginning — 24 pending with 2,925 in the Kawarthas (48.5 per cent), 2,776 in Northumberland County (46 per cent) and 329 in Haliburton County (5.5 per cent). The health unit reached 5,000 cases on Jan. 14, 2022.

Resolved cases: 5,530 — an additional 85 since Wednesday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 91.3 per cent of all cases.

Testing: Ross Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 assessment centre is operating out of the Victoria Park Armoury on Kent Street West in Lindsay. More details are available in this article.

Vaccination: The latest vaccination rate data can be found in this Global News Peterborough article. Walk-in clinics are now available for anyone aged five and older looking for a first, second or booster dose. Walk-in sessions will be held 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at any of the health unit’s mass immunization clinics in Cobourg, Lindsay, Colborne, Minden, Fenelon Falls, Brighton and Campbellford. Appointments can also be booked via the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). A list of dates and times is available on the health unit’s website.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” As of Thursday afternoon, there were 23 active outbreaks after the health unit declared a new outbreak at Rosewood Estates Gracious Retirement living in Cobourg (initially declared Jan. 24 but reported publicly Thursday). The following two outbreaks were declared resolved:

Hope Street Terrace long-term care in Port Hope (initially declared Dec. 28)

long-term care in Port Hope (initially declared Dec. 28) Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg (initially declared Jan. 10 on an inpatient rehab unit)

Active outbreaks include (unless noted, case details unavailable):

Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 22 on Unit 2A inpatient unit.

in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 22 on Unit 2A inpatient unit. Fenelon Court long-term care in Fenelon Falls: Declared Jan. 21.

long-term care in Fenelon Falls: Declared Jan. 21. Extendicare Port Hope: Declared Jan. 19.

Declared Jan. 19. Community Living in Dysart et Al in Haliburton County: Declared Jan. 17.

in Dysart et Al in Haliburton County: Declared Jan. 17. Central East Correctional Centre: Declared Jan. 17. Outbreaks were declared on “multiple units.” The province on Jan. 25 reported 265 cases among inmates (most recent data).

Declared Jan. 17. Outbreaks were declared on “multiple units.” The province on Jan. 25 reported 265 cases among inmates (most recent data). Transition House Shelter in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 17. Northumberland County, which runs the shelter, reported five cases on Jan. 17 — two clients and three staff members.

in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 17. Northumberland County, which runs the shelter, reported five cases on Jan. 17 — two clients and three staff members. Christian Horizons in Lindsay. Declared Jan. 14.

in Lindsay. Declared Jan. 14. Extendicare Cobourg in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 11

in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 11 Community Living Group Home in Campbellford: Declared Jan. 11.

in Campbellford: Declared Jan. 11. William Place Retirement Home in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 10.

in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 10. Community Living Group Home Cobourg: Declared Jan. 7.

Declared Jan. 7. Caressant Care Retirement Home in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 6. The home on Jan. 26 reported two active cases among residents. A week ago there were 10 cases (eight residents and two staff).

in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 6. The home on Jan. 26 reported two active cases among residents. A week ago there were 10 cases (eight residents and two staff). Victoria Manor Home for the Aged in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 6.

in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 6. Christian Horizons Site D in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 5.

Site D in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 5. Community Living Group Home — Warkworth: Declared Jan. 5.

Declared Jan. 5. Case Manor Long-term Care Home in Bobcaygeon: Declared Jan. 4, the home at 11 a.m. Thursday reported no active cases for a third straight day. There have been 14 resolved cases (two residents and 12 staff members).

in Bobcaygeon: Declared Jan. 4, the home at 11 a.m. Thursday reported no active cases for a third straight day. There have been 14 resolved cases (two residents and 12 staff members). Regency long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 4. The facility on Wednesday reported 17 active cases — unchanged since Tuesday — 14 residents and three staff members. All are fully vaccinated.

in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 4. The facility on Wednesday reported 17 active cases — unchanged since Tuesday — 14 residents and three staff members. All are fully vaccinated. Caressant Care Mary Street long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 2 with three staff positive cases. On Jan. 24 the home reported 19 active cases — two residents (24 resolved) and 17 staff members (42 resolved). The home also reported its third resident death. Two resident deaths were reported on Jan. 14.

long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 2 with three staff positive cases. On Jan. 24 the home reported 19 active cases — two residents (24 resolved) and 17 staff members (42 resolved). The home also reported its third resident death. Two resident deaths were reported on Jan. 14. Warkworth Place long-term care in Warkworth: Declared Dec. 31, 2021.

long-term care in Warkworth: Declared Dec. 31, 2021. Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 30, 2021. The home on Thursday reported 16 active cases — 13 residents and three staff members (five less than Jan. 21). A resident death was reported on Jan. 12 amid the outbreak.

long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 30, 2021. The home on Thursday reported 16 active cases — 13 residents and three staff members (five less than Jan. 21). A resident death was reported on Jan. 12 amid the outbreak. Golden Plough Lodge long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26, 2021, initially with two employee cases. The home on Jan. 1 reported four cases — an additional three staff members and one resident.

long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26, 2021, initially with two employee cases. The home on Jan. 1 reported four cases — an additional three staff members and one resident. Warkworth Institution: Declared Dec. 21, 2021, the health unit initially reported 19 confirmed cases. Correctional Service of Canada reported as of Jan. 25 there were five active cases among inmates (most recent data available).

