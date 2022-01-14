COVID-19: HKPR reaches 5,000 cases; 4 new hospitalized cases with under 1,100 active

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported four new hospitalized cases of COVID-19 and 86 new cases, surpassing 5,000 since the pandemic was declared, according to data released early Friday afternoon.
Around 1:20 p.m., the health unit’s dashboard included the following data:
Active cases: 1,089 — down from 1,093 reported Thursday and 1,124 on Wednesday. Active cases include 524 in Northumberland County (-3), with 469 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (-1) and 79 in Haliburton County (+2). The health unit notes the number of reported cases of COVID-19 is “an underestimate of the community spread” since only individuals in high-risk settings are now tested.
New cases: 86 over the past 24 hours, which included 43 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 41 in Northumberland County and two in Haliburton County.
Deaths: 81 since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since Thursday. The latest death was reported Wednesday in City of Kawartha Lakes, the municipality’s 61st COVID-related fatality. There have been 19 deaths in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.
Cumulative cases: 5,034 since the pandemic’s beginnings.
Resolved cases: 3,789 — an additional 124. The resolved cases make up approximately 76.5 per cent of all cases.
Hospitalized cases: 20 people are currently in hospital with four in an intensive care unit. There have been 136 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic was declared — four more since Thursday. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay as of noon Friday reported 10 hospitalized cases with eight with COVID-19 as the “primary cause of admission.” Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has reported 72 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes (two more), 60 in Northumberland (two more) and four in Haliburton County (unchanged).
Testing: Ross Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 assessment centre is operating out of the Victoria Park Armoury on Kent Street West in Lindsay. More details are available in this article.
Outbreaks
The health unit only reports on outbreaks in “higher-risk” settings. As of Friday afternoon, there are 29 active outbreaks — unchanged since Thursday. Of the 29 outbreaks, 15 are currently at a long-term care or retirement residence setting. Two of the 29 are at correctional facilities.
Active outbreaks include the following (unless indicated, case details unavailable):
- Extendicare Cobourg in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 11
- Community Living Group Home in Campbellford: Declared Jan. 11.
- Fenelon Court long-term care home in Fenelon Falls: Declared Jan. 10.
- Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 10 with outbreaks at both the diagnostic imaging and inpatient rehab units.
- Trinity College School in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 10. According to the school, an outbreak was declared at Bickle House residence. There is one active cases among four initially reported.
- William Place Retirement Home in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 10.
- Community Living Group Home Cobourg: Declared Jan. 7.
- Caressant Care Retirement Home in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 6. The home on Wednesday reported 19 active cases – three more since Tuesday with 11 residents (up by one) and eight staff members (up by one).
- Legion Village in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 6
- Victoria Manor Home for the Aged in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 6. The health unit has reported 10 cases.
- Christian Horizons Site D in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 5.
- Community Living Group Home — Warkworth: Declared Jan. 5. As of Jan. 7 there were seven active cases — five residents and two staff members.
- Extendicare Kawartha Lakes: Declared Jan. 5.
- Case Manor Long-term Care Home in Bobcaygeon: Declared Jan. 4, the home noon Friday reported seven active cases — one resident and six staff members (both unchanged). There have been four resolved cases among staff.
- Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 4. The province on Jan. 12 reported 44 active cases among inmates (most recent data).
- Regency long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 4
- Kawartha Lakes Retirement Residence in Bobcaygeon: Declared Jan. 3, the home noon Friday reported five active cases — two residents (unchanged) and three staff members. One staff case has been resolved.
- Caressant Care Mary Street long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 2 with three staff positive cases. On Thursday the home reported 45 active cases (most recent update): 23 residents (+1) and 21 staff members (-2).
- Access Community Service Group Home in Port Hope: Declared Dec. 31, 2021.
- Warkworth Place long-term care in Warkworth: Declared Dec. 31, 2021. On Friday afternoon the home reported 14 active cases — eight residents (-5) and six staff members (unchanged). All are fully vaccinated.
- Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 30, 2021. The home late Wednesday reported 20 active cases — 12 residents and eight staff members. A resident death was also reported at the home. No new update since Wednesday.
- Christian Horizons Site C, Ontario Street, in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 30, 2021.
- Christian Horizons Maplewood (Site B) in Cobourg. Declared Dec. 29, 2021.
- Hope Street Terrace long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Dec. 28, the home on Friday reported 12 active cases — four residents (unchanged) and eight staff (unchanged). They were all fully vaccinated.
- Golden Plough Lodge long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26 initially with two employee cases. The home reported on Jan. 1 an additional three staff members and one resident also tested positive.
- Northumberland Hills Hospital — unit 2B medical/surgical unit in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26 with three employee cases.
- Christian Horizons Ontario Street (Site A) in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 24.
- Warkworth Institution: Declared Dec. 21, the health unit initially reported 19 confirmed cases. Correctional Service of Canada reported as of Jan. 12 there were 95 active cases among inmates (most recent data).
Vaccination
On Thursday, the health unit said “hundreds” of appointment slots were available this week (Jan. 10 to 16) and next week (Jan. 17 to 23) at its mass immunization clinic sites at the Cobourg Community Centre and Lindsay Exhibition.
A new clinic is also now being offered at the Campbellford District High School on select dates in January and early February on Sundays (starting Jan. 16). Clinics are also currently being offered in Colborne, Minden, Fenelon Falls and Brighton.
All health unit-led vaccination clinics require appointments to be booked through the provincial booking system.View link »
