COVID-19: HKPR reaches 5,000 cases; 4 new hospitalized cases with under 1,100 active

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported four new hospitalized cases of COVID-19 and 86 new cases, surpassing 5,000 since the pandemic was declared, according to data released early Friday afternoon.

Around 1:20 p.m., the health unit’s dashboard included the following data:

Active cases: 1,089 — down from 1,093 reported Thursday and 1,124 on Wednesday. Active cases include 524 in Northumberland County (-3), with 469 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (-1) and 79 in Haliburton County (+2). The health unit notes the number of reported cases of COVID-19 is “an underestimate of the community spread” since only individuals in high-risk settings are now tested.

New cases: 86 over the past 24 hours, which included 43 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 41 in Northumberland County and two in Haliburton County.

Deaths: 81 since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since Thursday. The latest death was reported Wednesday in City of Kawartha Lakes, the municipality’s 61st COVID-related fatality. There have been 19 deaths in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Cumulative cases: 5,034 since the pandemic’s beginnings.

Resolved cases: 3,789 — an additional 124. The resolved cases make up approximately 76.5 per cent of all cases.

Hospitalized cases: 20 people are currently in hospital with four in an intensive care unit. There have been 136 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic was declared — four more since Thursday. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay as of noon Friday reported 10 hospitalized cases with eight with COVID-19 as the “primary cause of admission.” Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has reported 72 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes (two more), 60 in Northumberland (two more) and four in Haliburton County (unchanged).

Testing: Ross Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 assessment centre is operating out of the Victoria Park Armoury on Kent Street West in Lindsay. More details are available in this article.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports on outbreaks in “higher-risk” settings. As of Friday afternoon, there are 29 active outbreaks — unchanged since Thursday. Of the 29 outbreaks, 15 are currently at a long-term care or retirement residence setting. Two of the 29 are at correctional facilities.

Active outbreaks include the following (unless indicated, case details unavailable):

Vaccination

The health unit’s most recent vaccination data can be found in this Global News Peterborough article published Monday.

On Thursday, the health unit said “hundreds” of appointment slots were available this week (Jan. 10 to 16) and next week (Jan. 17 to 23) at its mass immunization clinic sites at the Cobourg Community Centre and Lindsay Exhibition.

A new clinic is also now being offered at the Campbellford District High School on select dates in January and early February on Sundays (starting Jan. 16). Clinics are also currently being offered in Colborne, Minden, Fenelon Falls and Brighton.

All health unit-led vaccination clinics require appointments to be booked through the provincial booking system.