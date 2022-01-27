COVID-19: ‘Community hub’ vaccination clinics to open at London schools, MLHU says

Send this page to someone via email

Ten one-day COVID-19 vaccination clinics will open at schools in London over the next month as health officials work to get more doses of the vaccine into the arms of the region’s youth amid the Omicron wave and a return to in-person learning, the Middlesex-London Health Unit said Thursday.

The first pop-up clinic to open as part of the effort, which the health unit describes as “Community HUB COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics in Schools,” will run on Monday at Wilfrid Jury Public School from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., offering first and second doses to those over the age of five.

The second will run at Bonaventure Meadows Public School on Feb. 7, also from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In a statement, the health unit said the 10 school-based clinics had been “scheduled at schools in neighbourhoods where there has been lower uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine,” and that no appointment would be necessary for access.

“We must continue to work to bring COVID-19’s advance under control, and a key part of that effort is increasing the number of children who have received the vaccine,” the region’s acting medical officer of health, Dr. Alex Summers, said in a statement.

“We recognize that attending a mass vaccination clinic hasn’t always been easy or convenient. We hope that these Community Hub clinics will assist us in increasing the overall vaccination coverage and help us to slow the virus to a crawl.”

According to the health unit, one-day school-based clinics will open on the following dates:

Feb. 7 at Bonaventure Meadows Public School (4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.)

Feb. 9 at White Oaks Public School (4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.)

Feb. 10 at Westmount Public School (4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.)

Feb. 14 at Lord Elgin Public School (4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.)

Feb. 16 at Glen Cairn Public School (4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.)

Feb. 17 at Académie de la Tamise (4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

Feb. 21 at Sir Arthur Carty Catholic School (1 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Feb. 23 at Catholic Central High School (4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.)

Feb. 24 at École secondaire catholique Monseigneur-Bruyère (4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.)

According to health unit data, 56.3 per cent of children in London and Middlesex aged five to 11 had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Jan. 22, while roughly 10 per cent had received two doses.

For children 12 to 17, 96.5 per cent had received one dose as of Jan. 22, while 93.3 per cent had received two and 4.7 per cent have received three.

Overall, 89.6 per cent of residents five and older in the region have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Jan. 22, up from 89.1 per cent as of Jan. 15.

For those outside of London, the Middlesex-London Paramedic Service’s mobile vaccination clinic is set to arrive in Dorchester on Jan. 30 and Glencoe on Jan. 31.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies, as well as guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country, transportation support for those in need and more.