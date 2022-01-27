COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Bingemans closes as Waterloo Region shifts focus to outreach

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region says the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Bingemans Conference Centre has closed shop again but not before it was responsible for administering thousands of doses of the vaccine.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the Bingemans team for their support during the pandemic,” Regional Chair Karen Redman said.

“Bingemans hosted our highly efficient hockey-hub model and very popular drive-thru clinics. The venue and the Bingemans team, as well as the countless staff and community volunteers, allowed us to expand vaccine availability at some of the most critical times in the pandemic.”

There have been three clinics held at the site over the course of the pandemic, with a total of 55,259 doses being administered during those clinics.

Last July, during an “Every Dose Counts” weekend, 4,904 doses were delivered in one day, which was a record at the time.

“The entire Bingemans team has been proud to be able to aid the success of the region’s vaccination efforts and initiatives with the drive-thru experiences and use of our convenient event facilities,” said Bingemans president Mark Bingeman.

“The vaccination team continues to work over and above expectations for the health and safety of our community.”

It is not a surprise to see the clinic close as the number of vaccinations done has begun to slow in the area with over 50 per cent of area residents having received their booster shots.

Wednesday’s report shows that there were just over 2,000 vaccinations done in the area on Tuesday, though some of that lower total can be attributed to the region’s largest clinic, Cambridge Pinebush, being closed.

A spokesperson for the region confirmed that the focus will now shift to more outreach-type clinics.