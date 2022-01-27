Food can be sold at Ontario movie theatres once restrictions loosen Jan. 31: sources

Send this page to someone via email

Global News has learned that concession stands at Ontario movie theatres will be able to sell food and drinks once COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease starting Jan. 31.

Last week, Ontario released a gradual reopening plan that would see a loosening of restrictions in 21-day intervals.

Included in those are cinemas, which can operate at 50 per cent capacity starting on Jan. 31

Ellis Jacob, president and CEO of Cineplex, has previously said that while he’s glad to welcome guests back on Monday, it was disappointing that they wouldn’t be able to consume food or drinks in theatres until the next phase on Feb. 21.

However, Global News has learned Ontario residents who want to go see a movie can enjoy snacking on popcorn, candy, fries, fountain pop drinks and more.

A government source said on background that more details will be released Thursday afternoon.

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore is set to give an update on the province’s COVID-19 situation at 3 p.m.

— with files from The Canadian Press