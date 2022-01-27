SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Food can be sold at Ontario movie theatres once restrictions loosen Jan. 31: sources

By Gabby Rodrigues & Matthew Bingley Global News
Posted January 27, 2022 9:20 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ford announces reopening of gyms, restaurants at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31' COVID-19: Ford announces reopening of gyms, restaurants at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31
WATCH ABOVE: COVID-19: Ford announces easing some restrictions to allow some businesses to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31.

Global News has learned that concession stands at Ontario movie theatres will be able to sell food and drinks once COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease starting Jan. 31.

Last week, Ontario released a gradual reopening plan that would see a loosening of restrictions in 21-day intervals.

Included in those are cinemas, which can operate at 50 per cent capacity starting on Jan. 31

Read more: Ontario to begin lifting COVID-19 restrictions on Jan. 31

Ellis Jacob, president and CEO of Cineplex, has previously said that while he’s glad to welcome guests back on Monday, it was disappointing that they wouldn’t be able to consume food or drinks in theatres until the next phase on Feb. 21.

Trending Stories

However, Global News has learned Ontario residents who want to go see a movie can enjoy snacking on popcorn, candy, fries, fountain pop drinks and more.

Story continues below advertisement

A government source said on background that more details will be released Thursday afternoon.

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore is set to give an update on the province’s COVID-19 situation at 3 p.m.

More to come.

— with files from The Canadian Press

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCINEPLEX tagontario movie theatres tagconcession stands tagfood and drinks movie theatres tagontario cinemas tagontario movie theatres food tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers