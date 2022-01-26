Serious crash on QEII Highway near Maskwacis sends 2 to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A serious crash on the QEII Highway south of Edmonton near Maskwacis sent two people to hospital with serious injuries and led to the southbound lanes being closed Wednesday afternoon.

The crash between the semi-tractor trailer and a car happened just before 1 p.m., just south of Highway 611.

RCMP said two people in the car were seriously injured.

One of them was airlifted to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance, while another passenger of the car was taken to an area hospital by ground EMS.

STAR-3 (Edmonton) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Ponoka, AB area. — STARS air ambulance (@STARSambulance) January 26, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

The collision remains under investigation, however Ponoka RCMP said road conditions are believed a contributing factor. It was snowing in the area at the time of the crash.

Read more: 1 killed in massive tractor trailer pileup on QEII near Ponoka after morning freezing rain

Southbound traffic on Highway 2 was being diverted around the collision scene and as of 4 p.m., the detour was expected to continue for several hours.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area and to plan an alternate route.