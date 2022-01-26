Menu

Crime

82-year-old woman hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Vaughan: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 26, 2022 5:54 pm
A York Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A York Regional Police cruiser in Aurora on June 26, 2019. Shallima Maharaj / Global News

Police are seeking to speak to witnesses after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Vaughan.

In a press release, York Regional Police said on Tuesday at around 2:15 p.m., officers received reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a silver Hyundai Tucson, at the intersection of Jane Street and Roseheath Drive.

Police said the pedestrian — an 82-year-old woman from Vaughan — was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the driver of the Hyundai was not injured in the collision.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police.

