Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police issue warrant for second stabbing suspect

By Adrian McMorris Global News
Posted January 26, 2022 3:38 pm
Shane Delaronde, 24
Police have issued a warrant for 24-year-old Shane Delaronde, wanted in connection with a Monday night stabbing. The Winnipeg Police Service

The Winnipeg Police Service says they have one man in custody and there is now a warrant out for a second suspect in a late Monday night stabbing.

Investigators say an altercation at a party in a downtown Portage Avenue hotel suite led to a man in his 20s getting stabbed; he is now recovering in hospital.

Read more: Man charged with arson, theft, mischief after dumpster set ablaze: Winnipeg police

Officers have arrested and charged a 25-year-old with aggravated assault and weapons charges and are asking for the public’s help to find Shane Christopher David Delaronde, 24.

Trending Stories

Anyone with any information on Delaronde’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police provide details on William Avenue, Young Street homicides' Winnipeg police provide details on William Avenue, Young Street homicides
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagWinnipeg police tagManitoba tagwinnipeg tagAssault tagStabbing tagArrest tagWarrant taghotel fight tagWinnipeg suspects tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers