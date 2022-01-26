Winnipeg police issue warrant for second stabbing suspect

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Police Service says they have one man in custody and there is now a warrant out for a second suspect in a late Monday night stabbing.

Investigators say an altercation at a party in a downtown Portage Avenue hotel suite led to a man in his 20s getting stabbed; he is now recovering in hospital.

Officers have arrested and charged a 25-year-old with aggravated assault and weapons charges and are asking for the public’s help to find Shane Christopher David Delaronde, 24.

Anyone with any information on Delaronde’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit or Crime Stoppers.

