COVID-19: N.B. reports 6 deaths, nearly 500 health staff isolating

New Brunswick reported six more deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, and 137 people in hospital who have tested positive for the virus.

The province notes that 80 of those in hospital were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19.

There are eight people in intensive care. Of those in hospital, 107 are aged 60 and over, and four people are under the age of 19.

The deaths involve a person in their 80s in Zone 1 (Moncton region), a person in their 80s in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), a person in their 80s and a person 90 and over in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) and a person in their 40s and a person in their 80s in Zone 7 (Miramichi region).

There are also 489 health-care workers currently isolating after testing positive for the virus. That’s an increase of seven people since Tuesday.

The province’s data dashboard shows 520 new PCR lab-confirmed cases and 691 self-reported positive results from rapid tests.

Booster rollout

Meanwhile, more than 40 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers — or 303,000 people — have received their COVID-19 booster dose.

Booster shots are available to people aged 18 and older, so long as five months have passed since their second shot.

The province continues to encourage children aged five to 11 to get vaccinated. To date, 55.3 per cent of eligible children have received their first dose.

Schools are tentatively scheduled to resume in-person learning on Jan. 31.

That’s also the tentative date for the province to enter Level 2 of its winter plan. In a briefing on Wednesday, Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said “the modelling looks good” to do so, but that an update will come later this week.

Meanwhile, New Brunswick remains in Level 3 of its winter plan. Restrictions include keeping single-household bubbles, a ban on indoor dining at restaurants, and the closure of gyms, spas and salons.

