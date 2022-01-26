Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested for random stabbing of tourist inside Vancouver Tim Hortons

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 26, 2022 3:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Another terrifying stranger attack in downtown Vancouver' Another terrifying stranger attack in downtown Vancouver
WARNING: DISTURBING CONTENT. A man has been stabbed in a vicious stranger assault in a downtown Vancouver Tim Hortons.

A man has been arrested for the random stabbing of a Mexican tourist inside a downtown Vancouver Tim Hortons early Saturday morning.

The incident was caught on a surveillance camera.

David Richard Morin, 27, was taken into custody near Granville and Helmcken streets on Tuesday around 4 p.m., Vancouver policed said in a release.

“A number of people came forward with information after seeing the video, and thanks to help from the public, investigators identified a suspect from the Downtown Eastside,” Sgt. Steve Addison said. “VPD officers located the suspect walking in the downtown core Tuesday afternoon and took him into custody.”

The victim, a 25-year-old man, was waiting in line at the coffee shop when a man approached from behind and “repeatedly stabbed him” in the back and shoulder before fleeing the store, police said Monday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

He is expected to survive.

Read more: Man suffers life-threatening stab wounds after random attack in Vancouver coffee shop

Click to play video: 'Security video shows unprovoked attack on Vancouver woman on New Year’s Eve' Security video shows unprovoked attack on Vancouver woman on New Year’s Eve
Security video shows unprovoked attack on Vancouver woman on New Year’s Eve – Jan 19, 2022

“We’re relieved to have made an arrest so quickly in this troubling case, and hope this helps restore the sense of safety that some people have lost,” Addison added. “Everyone who came forward with information deserves credit for this quick arrest.”

Morin appeared in court Wednesday morning and has been charged with one count of aggravated assault. He remains in custody.

— with files from Elizabeth McSheffrey

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouver tagvancouver police tagVancouver crime tagRandom Stabbing tagstranger attack tagVancouver downtown crime tagTim Hortons Stabbing tagMan stabbed in Tim Hortons tagRandom Tim Hortons stabbing tagRandom Vancouver attack tagTim Hortons random stabbing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers