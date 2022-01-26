Man arrested for random stabbing of tourist inside Vancouver Tim Hortons

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested for the random stabbing of a Mexican tourist inside a downtown Vancouver Tim Hortons early Saturday morning.

The incident was caught on a surveillance camera.

David Richard Morin, 27, was taken into custody near Granville and Helmcken streets on Tuesday around 4 p.m., Vancouver policed said in a release.

“A number of people came forward with information after seeing the video, and thanks to help from the public, investigators identified a suspect from the Downtown Eastside,” Sgt. Steve Addison said. “VPD officers located the suspect walking in the downtown core Tuesday afternoon and took him into custody.”

The victim, a 25-year-old man, was waiting in line at the coffee shop when a man approached from behind and “repeatedly stabbed him” in the back and shoulder before fleeing the store, police said Monday.

He is expected to survive.

Security video shows unprovoked attack on Vancouver woman on New Year's Eve

“We’re relieved to have made an arrest so quickly in this troubling case, and hope this helps restore the sense of safety that some people have lost,” Addison added. “Everyone who came forward with information deserves credit for this quick arrest.”

Morin appeared in court Wednesday morning and has been charged with one count of aggravated assault. He remains in custody.

— with files from Elizabeth McSheffrey