Junior hockey: Rockets edge Royals, Vipers clip Centennials

A roundup of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area.

KELOWNA 4, VICTORIA 3 (SO)

One day after being released from the WHL’s COVID-19 list, the Kelowna Rockets resumed their winning ways over the Victoria Royals.

At Victoria on Tuesday night, Pavel Novak scored the only goal in the shootout as the Rockets edged the Royals 4-3 before a sparse crowd of 1,704 at Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena.

Kelowna is now 7-1 against Victoria this season, having outscored the Royals 43-28, and the teams are slated to meet five more times this season, including Wednesday evening.

Jake Poole, Scott Cousins and Mark Liwiski scored in regulation for Kelowna (19-10-1-3), which led 1-0 after the first period but trailed 3-1 heading into the third.

Bailey Peach, with two goals, his 22nd and 23rd markers of the season, and Reggie Newman replied for Victoria (12-20-4-1).

Talyn Boyko stopped 18 of 21 shots for the Rockets, with Campbell Arnold turning aside 33 of 36 shots for the Royals.

Kelowna was 1-for-4 on the power play while Victoria was 1-for-2.

Following Wednesday’s game in Victoria, the Rockets will visit Vancouver (16-17-2-0) on Friday night, then host the Giants on Saturday night.

Tuesday’s results

Seattle 8, Spokane 2

Moose Jaw 8, Edmonton 1

Regina 4, Prince Albert 0

Red Deer 5, Swift Current 2

Saskatoon at Medicine Hat, postponed.

Wednesday’s games (all times PT)

Vancouver at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Saskatoon at Lethbridge, postponed.

VERNON 4, MERRITT 3 (SO)

In Merritt, Centennials goaltender John Hicks put in a stellar effort, albeit in a losing cause.

Hicks faced 61 shots, stopping 58 of them, but Vernon went 2-for-2 in the shootout to secure a tight decision over the struggling Centennials.

Anthony Cliché, Luke Buss and Ayden Third scored in regulation time for Vernon (11-14-3-3-0), which trailed 2-1 heading into the second but led 3-2 midway through the final frame.

Ryan Mulrenin, with two goals, and Anton Sorensen replied for Merritt (2-27-1-1-0), which levelled the game at 3-3 at 15:48 of the third with a power-play goal.

Ethan David stopped 30 of 33 shots for the Vipers. Merritt was 0-for-2 in the shootout.

Vernon was 0-for-2 on the power play while Merritt was 1-for-2.

Tuesday’s results

Alberni Valley 7, Chilliwack Chiefs 3

Wednesday’s games (all times PT)

Merritt at Salmon Arm, 7 p.m.

Coquitlam at Langley, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s results

Columbia Valley 2, Golden 1

Kelowna 5, Princeton 2

Beaver Valley 4, Grand Forks 1

Chase 5, Revelstoke 4

Nelson 4, Castlegar 2

Wednesday’s results (all times PT)

100 Mile House at Kamloops, 7:30 p.m.

North Okanagan at Osoyoos, 7:35 p.m.

