Junior hockey: Rockets off COVID-19 list, will play 4 games in 5 days this week

The Kelowna Rockets were given the green light this week to resume team activities after being told to hit the pause button last week because of COVID-19 concerns.

On Monday, the Western Hockey League announced that Kelowna and the Brandon Wheat Kings were allowed to return to action, along with changes to seven league games.

According to the WHL, both Kelowna and Brandon cleared COVID-19 protocols, allowing the two franchises to resume team activities after both teams had multiple players and staff who had either tested positive or were exhibiting symptoms.

Also Monday, the league said it was adjusting two games involving the Saskatoon Blades, as the team is currently unable to field a complete team due to nine players currently on the league’s COVID-19 protocol list.

The WHL said two of Saskatoon’s games have been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date.

The Blades were slated to visit Medicine Hat on Tuesday night, then Lethbridge on Wednesday. Saskatoon is also scheduled to host Brandon on Friday night, and that game is still a go as of Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, the Rockets (18-10-1-3) are wasting little time in getting back to action, as they visit the Victoria Royals (12-20-4-0) for back-to-back games on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Both games at Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena start at 7:05 p.m.

Then on Friday, Kelowna will visit Vancouver (16-17-2-0), then host the Giants at Prospera Place on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.

The Rockets are 6-1 against the Royals this season, having outscored Victoria 39-25, but are 1-3-1-0 against the Giants. Vancouver has outscored Kelowna 24-15.

Lastly, the WHL also announced that Tsuut’ina Nation, near Calgary, will host two Calgary Hitmen games.

The games will take place at Seven Chiefs Sportsplex and will see the Hitmen host Moose Maw on Wednesday, Feb. 16, then league-leading Winnipeg on Friday, Feb. 18.

