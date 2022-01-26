Menu

Canada

Community centres, recreation facilities to reopen as Ontario eases COVID-19 restrictions

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted January 26, 2022 12:52 pm
London will gradually reopen community centres, pools, and arenas, as well as restarting in-person recreation and sports program starting on Jan, 31. View image in full screen
London will gradually reopen community centres, pools, and arenas, as well as restarting in-person recreation and sports program starting on Jan, 31. Getty Images

Londoners will soon be able to enjoy community centres and in-person sports programs once again as the City of London, Ont., moves to reopen them by the beginning of next week.

Following last week’s Province of Ontario announcement that some COVID-19 public health restrictions would be lifted, London will gradually reopen community centres, pools and arenas in addition to restarting in-person recreation and sports programs starting on Jan. 31.

Protocols such as capacity limits, mandatory face masks and proof of vaccination will still be applicable for residents and staff.

Public swimming and skating drop-in programs, as well as community and seniors’ centre drop-in programs, will resume on Jan. 31, with registration for these programs opening Wednesday and Thursday.

All recreation and sport users aged 12 and older will need to be fully vaccinated and provide proof of their vaccination status to access certain city recreation programs and facilities, a statement from the city said.

Proof of vaccination will be required every time an individual enters or re-enters a facility.

In line with provincial regulations, the city said only the enhanced vaccine certificate with a QR code either online or on a paper copy, including medical exemptions, will be accepted to access these services.

For further information and a list of the current City of London, service updates are available on its website.

Registration is available through Play Your Way online or by calling 519-661-5575.

