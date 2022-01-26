Vernon Mounties nab man after after rash of break and enters

Send this page to someone via email

A man believed to be responsible for a spate of recent break and enters in downtown Vernon has been arrested.

Daniel Chester Lompart, 45, was picked up by RCMP Jan. 18 and charged with a long list of crimes, including two break and enter charges, one charge of mischief with damage to property under $5,000 and one of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

1:32 Vernon North Okanagan RCMP investigating suspicious house fire in Coldstream Vernon North Okanagan RCMP investigating suspicious house fire in Coldstream – Jan 15, 2022

The charges relate to break-ins Jan. 17 and 18 at commercial properties in the 2900 block of 30th Avenue, 3300 block of 30th Avenue and 3400 block of 31st Avenue. RCMP said they launched an investigation and evidence at the scene of those break-ins led them to Lompart.

Story continues below advertisement

1:56 Vernon RCMP investigate arson and shooting at same complex Vernon RCMP investigate arson and shooting at same complex – Jan 5, 2022

“Property crime negatively affects not only our hard-working business owners but our entire community,” Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, said in a media release.

Lompart’s next scheduled court appearance is Jan. 27.