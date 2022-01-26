Regina man hopes to make others smile with smiling snow sculptures

Send this page to someone via email

One Regina man is hoping his smiling snow carvings will help put a smile on the faces of others and possibly even inspire people to create their own snow sculptures this winter.

Local architect Bron Nurkowski’s home on Elphinstone Street is drawing some attention due to two huge, smiling snow sculptures he and his family made from snow in his front yard.

The faces are inspired by his sons Ben and Josh.

Last winter, Nurkowski made one snow sculpture and this year he decided to step up his snow game and make two.

He said the idea came to him when he was looking for a reason to get out of the house and have some winter fun.

“So, I enjoy carving and artwork and that. In the pre-COVID (era), we used to travel down south and do sand carvings with the boys…no travelling, so we thought we’d play in the snow here,” Nurkowski explained.

The snow sculptures have already been garnering quite a bit of appreciation from residents passing by.

“On the weekend as I was working away, people would stop, smile and honk. So, it’s good to see that they’re smiling,” Nurkowski said.

He also said aside from being a great family bonding activity, the snow sculptures make for an excellent winter workout.

Nurkowski adds all of the snow that was used to create the carvings came from the family’s front yard.

“The week before, we collected it, we packed it, then we cut it, then we stacked it,” he said.

It took the family about 12-13 hours over the span of a week to erect the large snow faces.

Nurkowski said he had to use a machete to carve out the facial features on the pieces, since smaller tools just weren’t able to hack it.

