Police are investigating after a stabbing in Mississauga left one person in life-threatening condition.

In a tweet Tuesday, Peel Regional Police said a victim was stabbed in the Erin Mills Parkway and Fowler Drive area.

Officers said the suspect fled the scene.

STABBING:

– Area of Erin Mills Pkwy/Fowler Dr, #Mississauga

– Victim stabbed by suspect who fled area

– @Peel_Paramedics on scene and attending to victim

– Victim is in life-threatening condition

– More info as we get it

– C/R at 6:36 p.m.

– PR22-0029345 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) January 25, 2022

According to police, Peel paramedics attended to the victim who was in life-threatening condition.