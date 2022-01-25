No injuries in Langley, B.C. shooting, police warn road closures are in effect

Send this page to someone via email

No one was injured in a shooting in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday afternoon, but police are warning motorists that nearby roads will be closed as they investigate the incident.

The shots were fired around 1:50 p.m. in the Willoughby neighbourhood, Langley RCMP said in a Tuesday news release.

Callers reported seeing several vehicles flee the 7800 block of 204B Avenue. One person, described as a “victim” in the news release, has confirmed to police that he was not injured.

The suspect vehicle is described as a sedan and the victim’s vehicle is believed to be a dark-coloured SUV.

The incident took place near Donna Gabriel Robins Elementary, and footage captured by Global News shows students and parents leaving the school and walking alongside yellow police tape.

The Mounties are asking anyone with dash cameras travelling through the area on Tuesday afternoon to forward any relevant footage to the detachment. Residents are also being asked to check their exterior security cameras.

Anyone with information about the incident can call 604-532-3200.

