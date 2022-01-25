Menu

Crime

No injuries in Langley, B.C. shooting, police warn road closures are in effect

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted January 25, 2022 6:41 pm
RCMP in Langley, B.C. investigate a shooting in the Willoughby neighbourhood on Tues. Jan. 25, 2021. View image in full screen
RCMP in Langley, B.C. investigate a shooting in the Willoughby neighbourhood on Tues. Jan. 25, 2021. Global News

No one was injured in a shooting in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday afternoon, but police are warning motorists that nearby roads will be closed as they investigate the incident.

The shots were fired around 1:50 p.m. in the Willoughby neighbourhood, Langley RCMP said in a Tuesday news release.

Callers reported seeing several vehicles flee the 7800 block of 204B Avenue. One person, described as a “victim” in the news release, has confirmed to police that he was not injured.

Read more: Man faces assault charge after Vancouver library bathroom robbery

The suspect vehicle is described as a sedan and the victim’s vehicle is believed to be a dark-coloured SUV.

Trending Stories

The incident took place near Donna Gabriel Robins Elementary, and footage captured by Global News shows students and parents leaving the school and walking alongside yellow police tape.

Story continues below advertisement

The Mounties are asking anyone with dash cameras travelling through the area on Tuesday afternoon to forward any relevant footage to the detachment. Residents are also being asked to check their exterior security cameras.

Anyone with information about the incident can call 604-532-3200.

Click to play video: 'Police claiming success in combatting gang-related violence' Police claiming success in combatting gang-related violence
Police claiming success in combatting gang-related violence
