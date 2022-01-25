Menu

Canada

Picard re-elected as chief of Assembly of First Nations Quebec Labrador for 11th term

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 25, 2022 6:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Ghislain Picard calls for more action on eve of Truth and Reconciliation Day' Ghislain Picard calls for more action on eve of Truth and Reconciliation Day
WATCH: September 30, 2021 marks the first Truth and Reconciliation Day in Canada, to honour the lost children and survivors of residential schools, their families and communities. The statutory holiday,.however, is not being observed in Quebec. As Olivia O'Malley reports, the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is calling on Quebecers to observe the day and stand up against racism towards indigenous peoples – Sep 29, 2021

Ghislain Picard has been elected to an 11th mandate as chief of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador.

In an election Tuesday, Picard captured 74 per cent of the votes, beating out former Kanesatake Mohawk grand chief Serge Simon and winning a new three-year term.

Picard was first elected regional chief in 1992.

Trending Stories

Out of 35 ballots cast by band council chiefs or their representatives, 26 went to Picard and nine to Simon.

The organization represents the 43 First Nations chiefs in Quebec and Labrador.

Picard is from the Innu community of Pessamit in the Quebec’s Côte-Nord region, about 50 kilometres southwest of Baie-Comeau.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
