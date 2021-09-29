First Nations chief says less awareness in Quebec about national day for survivors, lost children

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The chief of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is lamenting Quebec’s decision not to officially recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Ghislain Picard and assembly vice-chief Nadia Robertson told reporters Wednesday many people in the province seem unaware that Thursday is the new national holiday.

5:17 First National Day for Truth and Reconciliation First National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

The federal government has said Sept. 30 would be a statutory holiday in honour of the lost children and survivors of residential schools.

Story continues below advertisement

But Quebec Premier François Legault in June decided against making the day a provincial statutory holiday.

Picard held a news conference Wednesday to mark one year since his group unveiled a plan to fight racism and discrimination.

He says Indigenous issues have become more prominent in Quebec society but many residents are still unsure how they can contribute to reconciliation with First Nations peoples.

2:05 Montreal students pay respect to Indigenous traditions during Truth and Reconciliation Week Montreal students pay respect to Indigenous traditions during Truth and Reconciliation Week