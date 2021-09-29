Menu

Canada

First Nations chief says less awareness in Quebec about national day for survivors, lost children

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2021 2:32 pm
Chief Ghislain Picard of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador speaks to the media at a news conference, Wednesday, September 29, 2021 in Montreal. View image in full screen
Chief Ghislain Picard of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador speaks to the media at a news conference, Wednesday, September 29, 2021 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

The chief of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is lamenting Quebec’s decision not to officially recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Ghislain Picard and assembly vice-chief Nadia Robertson told reporters Wednesday many people in the province seem unaware that Thursday is the new national holiday.

First National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

The federal government has said Sept. 30 would be a statutory holiday in honour of the lost children and survivors of residential schools.

Story continues below advertisement

But Quebec Premier François Legault in June decided against making the day a provincial statutory holiday.

Read more: ‘She cannot have died in vain’: Commemorations honour Joyce Echaquan, one year after her death

Picard held a news conference Wednesday to mark one year since his group unveiled a plan to fight racism and discrimination.

He says Indigenous issues have become more prominent in Quebec society but many residents are still unsure how they can contribute to reconciliation with First Nations peoples.

Montreal students pay respect to Indigenous traditions during Truth and Reconciliation Week
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Indigenous tagFrancois Legault tagResidential Schools tagResidential School Survivors tagNational Day for Truth and Reconciliation tagGhislain Picard tagLost Children tagChief Of The Assembly Of First Nations Quebec-Labrador tagNadia Robertson tag

