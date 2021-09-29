First Nations chief says less awareness in Quebec about national day for survivors, lost children

The chief of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is lamenting Quebec’s decision not to officially recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Ghislain Picard and assembly vice-chief Nadia Robertson told reporters Wednesday many people in the province seem unaware that Thursday is the new national holiday.
The federal government has said Sept. 30 would be a statutory holiday in honour of the lost children and survivors of residential schools.
But Quebec Premier François Legault in June decided against making the day a provincial statutory holiday.
Picard held a news conference Wednesday to mark one year since his group unveiled a plan to fight racism and discrimination.
He says Indigenous issues have become more prominent in Quebec society but many residents are still unsure how they can contribute to reconciliation with First Nations peoples.
