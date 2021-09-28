Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Commemorations to be held in honour of Joyce Echaquan, one year after her death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2021 9:58 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec Indigenous Affairs minister claims nearly half of Viens Commission recommendations respected' Quebec Indigenous Affairs minister claims nearly half of Viens Commission recommendations respected
Two years ago, the Viens Commission issued recommendations to address violence and discrimination against Indigenous people in Quebec. On Friday, the government announced it has now put into effect or is actively working on 68 of the 142 calls to action. Global’s Raquel Fletcher reports. – Sep 17, 2021

Events are being held Tuesday to mark the one year anniversary of the death of Joyce Echaquan, who was humiliated by hospital staff just before she died.

Echaquan, a 37-year-old Atikamekw mother of seven, filmed herself on Facebook Live as a nurse and an orderly were heard making derogatory comments toward her at the Joliette Hospital, northeast of Montreal.

Commemorative events are planned in different cities and a ceremony with Echaquan’s family will be held this morning outside the hospital where she died.

In a statement, Indigenous Affairs Minister Ian Lafrenière asked Quebecers to use the day to reflect on relations with First Nations and Inuit peoples and the fight against racism.

Read more: Quebec makes progress on less than half of Viens Commission’s 142 recommendations

Story continues below advertisement

Lafrenière says the Quebec government is working with Indigenous leaders to address measures proposed by the Atikamekw community after Echaquan’s death to ensure equitable access to health care for Indigenous patients.

Her home community of Manawan has announced plans to name a biodiversity reserve at Lac-Nemiscachingue in her honour, and the government says it intends to begin that renaming process.

Echaquan’s husband, Carol Dubé, said in a statement that Echaquan’s memory must not fade and called on everyone to join their fight.

“The door she opened is too important, she cannot have died in vain,” he said.

“We owe it to her to continue to fight to break down prejudices and tackle injustices.”

Click to play video: 'Hundreds join peaceful protest in honour of Joyce Echaquan on last day of hearing into her death' Hundreds join peaceful protest in honour of Joyce Echaquan on last day of hearing into her death
Hundreds join peaceful protest in honour of Joyce Echaquan on last day of hearing into her death – Jun 2, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
indigenous rights tagIndigenous Communities tagJoyce Echaquan tagIan Lafreniere tagJoyce Echaquan death tagAtikamekw tagJoliette hospital tagManawan tagQuebec Indigenous Communities tagJoyce Echaquan anniversary tagJoyce Echaquan death anniversary tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers