Health

First Nations chief welcomes Quebec nurses’ admission about systemic racism in health network

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2021 3:29 pm
Ghislain Picard, Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador, arrives at a news conference about a survey on Quebecers attitudes toward First Nations Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in Montreal. View image in full screen
Ghislain Picard, Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador, arrives at a news conference about a survey on Quebecers attitudes toward First Nations Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is welcoming the recent acknowledgment by Quebec’s order of nurses that systemic racism exists in the health-care system.

Assembly Chief Ghislain Picard said in an interview Thursday the order’s comments reflect a desire within that organization to fight against racism and to respect Indigenous cultures.

Read more: Joyce Echaquan’s life at Quebec hospital could have been saved: expert

The professional order, called Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec, said Wednesday it recognized that systemic racism existed — particularly toward Inuit and First Nations people.

The order’s comments were in response to the death last September of Joyce Echaquan, a Atikamekw mother who filmed herself at a Quebec hospital while staff hurled racist insults at her as she lay dying.

Read more: Joyce Echaquan coroner’s inquest comes to an end, community marches in her honour

Order president Luc Mathieu has said the decision to publicly recognize systemic racism came from a working group created by the organization to ensure no other Indigenous person is treated the way Echaquan was.

Picard says the next step is for the order to officially adopt Joyce’s Principle, which is a set of measures drafted by the Atikamekw community to ensure equitable access to health care for Indigenous patients.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
