Suspect sought after robbery at Peterborough Square store: police

Police say they are looking for a suspect following a robbery at a store in Peterborough Square in the city’s downtown on Monday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers were called to the outlet mall downtown at Water and George streets for a reported robbery at one of the stores. Police learned a man entered a store, selected some items, and claimed he had a firearm before leaving the business.

“The suspect dropped the items before leaving the area,” police said. “No one was injured in the incident.”

On Tuesday morning, police released an image of the suspect, who is described as having a medium build and who was wearing a blue jacket, blue hooded sweater and an orange toque.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough police crime line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or connect online at stopcrimehere.ca