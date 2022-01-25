Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect sought after robbery at Peterborough Square store: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 25, 2022 10:10 am
Peterborough police are investigating after a robbery at a Peterborough business. View image in full screen
Peterborough police are investigating after a robbery at a Peterborough business. Peterborough Police Service

Police say they are looking for a suspect following a robbery at a store in Peterborough Square in the city’s downtown on Monday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers were called to the outlet mall downtown at Water and George streets for a reported robbery at one of the stores. Police learned a man entered a store, selected some items, and claimed he had a firearm before leaving the business.

Trending Stories

“The suspect dropped the items before leaving the area,” police said. “No one was injured in the incident.”

Read more: Arrest made in downtown Peterborough armed bank robbery

On Tuesday morning, police released an image of the suspect, who is described as having a medium build and who was wearing a blue jacket, blue hooded sweater and an orange toque.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough police crime line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or connect online at stopcrimehere.ca

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Theft tagRobbery tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough Police tagPeterborough Square tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers