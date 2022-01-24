Arrest made in downtown Peterborough armed bank robbery

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest has been made in connection with an armed bank robbery in downtown Peterborough earlier this month.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Jan. 10 a man pointed a firearm at employees at a bank located in the area of George and Hunter streets. No injuries were reported in the incident.

A suspect was identified and a warrant was issued for the arrest of a 38-year-old man.

On Jan. 21, he was arrested by Durham Regional Police Service following an incident in Oshawa and subsequently returned to Peterborough.

Police say the man was in possession of an air-soft handgun during his arrest.

The man was charged with robbery using firearm, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

The accused was held in custody and appeared in court on Saturday, Jan. 22, police said Monday. No name was released.