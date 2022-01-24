Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Arrest made in downtown Peterborough armed bank robbery

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 24, 2022 11:45 am
Peterborough police have made an arrest following a bank robbery on Jan. 10, 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough police have made an arrest following a bank robbery on Jan. 10, 2022. Peterborough Police Service

An arrest has been made in connection with an armed bank robbery in downtown Peterborough earlier this month.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Jan. 10 a man pointed a firearm at employees at a bank located in the area of George and Hunter streets. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Read more: Peterborough police seek armed bank robbery suspect after firearm pointed at staff

A suspect was identified and a warrant was issued for the arrest of a 38-year-old man.

Trending Stories

On Jan. 21, he was arrested by Durham Regional Police Service following an incident in Oshawa and subsequently returned to Peterborough.

Police say the man was in possession of an air-soft handgun during his arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was charged with robbery using firearm, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

The accused was held in custody and appeared in court on Saturday, Jan. 22, police said Monday. No name was released.

Robbery tagPeterborough Police Service tagArmed Robbery tagPeterborough crime tagBank Robbery tagdowntown Peterborough tagDurham Regional Police Service tagHunter Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers