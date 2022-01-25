Amber Alert issued over missing 6-year-old boy in Miramichi, N.B.

An amber alert has been issued for a missing six-year-old boy in Miramichi, N.B.
The amber alert was issued at around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Police say Kenton Murphy was last seen at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the Douglastown area of Miramichi.
“Sometime between the hours of 2:30 and 6 a.m., he was taken from the home by his mother 33-year-old Ashley Rose Munn,” New Brunswick RCMP allege in a news release Tuesday.
“Ashley Munn does not have custody of Kenton, and police are concerned for his well being.”
Kenton Murphy is described as having a slender build, weighing approximately 45-50 pounds, with blue eyes and dirty blond hair. He was last seen wearing blue camouflage pajamas.
Munn is described as approximately 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 168 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Police say she was last seen driving a black 2008 Nissan Xterra SUV with licence plate JBT 685.
Police say is you see Ashley Munn or Kenton Murphy, call 911 immediately.
Comments