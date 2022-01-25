Menu

Crime

Amber Alert issued over missing 6-year-old boy in Miramichi, N.B.

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted January 25, 2022 7:55 am
Amber Alert issued over missing 6-year-old boy in Miramichi, N.B. - image
New Brunswick RCMP

An amber alert has been issued for a missing six-year-old boy in Miramichi, N.B.

The amber alert was issued at around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say Kenton Murphy was last seen at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the Douglastown area of Miramichi.

“Sometime between the hours of 2:30 and 6 a.m., he was taken from the home by his mother 33-year-old Ashley Rose Munn,” New Brunswick RCMP allege in a news release Tuesday.

“Ashley Munn does not have custody of Kenton, and police are concerned for his well being.”

Kenton Murphy is described as having a slender build, weighing approximately 45-50 pounds, with blue eyes and dirty blond hair. He was last seen wearing blue camouflage pajamas.

Kenton
Kenton Murphy is described as having a slender build, weighing approximately 45-50 pounds, with blue eyes and dirty blond hair. New Brunswick RCMP

Munn is described as approximately 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 168 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Ashley Munn is described as approximately 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 168 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Ashley Munn is described as approximately 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 168 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. New Brunswick RCMP

Police say she was last seen driving a black 2008 Nissan Xterra SUV with licence plate JBT 685.

Police say is you see Ashley Munn or Kenton Murphy, call 911 immediately.

