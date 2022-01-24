Man charged after rifle, drugs seized in traffic stop: London police

Send this page to someone via email

A 29-year-old London, Ont., man is facing multiple drug- and weapons-related offences following a vehicle stop in the city’s northeast on Friday morning.

Police said the vehicle involved, a U-Haul truck, was observed by an officer coming to a stop on Sevilla Park Place, just east of Adelaide and Huron streets, around 10:45 a.m.

After speaking with the driver, police say the officer learned the man was a disqualified driver and placed him under arrest.

Police allege a subsequent search yielded a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle, 10 12-gague shotgun shells and two .22 calibre rounds.

As well, police said they seized 378 grams of cannabis valued at $3,780, 54 capsules of suspected 100 mg morphine sulfate valued at $540, six grams of suspected methamphetamine valued at $420, and 21 tablets of suspected 8 mg hydromorphone valued at $210.

The accused faces at least 11 counts, including two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order, one count of possessing a loaded/unloaded regulated firearm, one count of possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence, and three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance.

The accused was slated to appear in court Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

