Traffic

Man taken to hospital after crash involving Toronto police cruiser

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 24, 2022 2:56 pm
A Toronto Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

A man has been taken to hospital after a vehicle collided with a police cruiser in Toronto.

In a tweet on Monday, Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Kipling Avenue and Beaconshill Road area.

Police told Global News that the officer was not pursuing the vehicle at the time of the incident, and that the collision was just an accident.

According to police, the driver of the car was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer was not injured in the collision, police said.

