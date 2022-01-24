Man taken to hospital after crash involving Toronto police cruiser

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been taken to hospital after a vehicle collided with a police cruiser in Toronto.

In a tweet on Monday, Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Kipling Avenue and Beaconshill Road area.

Police told Global News that the officer was not pursuing the vehicle at the time of the incident, and that the collision was just an accident.

COLLISION:

Kipling Av + Beaconshill Rd

* 9:58 am *

– 2 car collision

– Police car involved

– Injuries do not appear life threatening

– Man transported to hospital

– Kipling Av is closed in area

– Consider alternate routes#GO15305

^dh pic.twitter.com/xxG5u8f06q — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 24, 2022

According to police, the driver of the car was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer was not injured in the collision, police said.