Man taken to hospital after crash involving Toronto police cruiser

A man has been taken to hospital after a vehicle collided with a police cruiser in Toronto.
In a tweet on Monday, Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Kipling Avenue and Beaconshill Road area.
Police told Global News that the officer was not pursuing the vehicle at the time of the incident, and that the collision was just an accident.
According to police, the driver of the car was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The officer was not injured in the collision, police said.
