Crime

Man rushed to Toronto hospital after he was found with gunshot wound: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 24, 2022 7:01 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

Toronto police say a man who was found lying on the ground was rushed to hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the man was found around 10:08 p.m. Sunday near Avenue Road near College View Avenue.

Investigators said a man was found near the side of a home in the area lying on the ground.

He was suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

3 arrested after 2 teens stabbed inside Toronto mall

Toronto paramedics said the man was taken to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on suspects. The man’s age was not revealed.

