Man rushed to Toronto hospital after he was found with gunshot wound: police

Toronto police say a man who was found lying on the ground was rushed to hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police said the man was found around 10:08 p.m. Sunday near Avenue Road near College View Avenue.
Investigators said a man was found near the side of a home in the area lying on the ground.
He was suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.
Toronto paramedics said the man was taken to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
Trending Stories
There is no word on suspects. The man’s age was not revealed.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments