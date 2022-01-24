Man rushed to Toronto hospital after he was found with gunshot wound: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say a man who was found lying on the ground was rushed to hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the man was found around 10:08 p.m. Sunday near Avenue Road near College View Avenue.

Investigators said a man was found near the side of a home in the area lying on the ground.

He was suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Read more: 3 arrested after 2 teens stabbed inside Toronto mall

Toronto paramedics said the man was taken to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on suspects. The man’s age was not revealed.

Story continues below advertisement

UNKNOWN TROUBLE: (UPDATE)

Avenue Rd & College View Av

– Victim taken to hospital via emergency run

– Injuries believed to be from gunshots

– Scene forensically examined

– Investigating

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 24, 2022