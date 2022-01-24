Menu

Canada

Blaine, U.S. business charging Canadians fees for packages stored longer than six weeks

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 24, 2022 2:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Federal vaccine mandate now in effect for cross-border truckers' Federal vaccine mandate now in effect for cross-border truckers
A vaccine mandate for truck drivers crossing the U.S.-Canada border is now in effect and as Paul Johnson reports, experts say it will mean yet another hit to our overstressed supply chain and wallets – Jan 15, 2022

A Blaine business used by thousands of Canadians is now charging storage fees for packages sitting in its facility for more than six weeks.

As of Jan. 3, any packages that have been at Hagen’s of Blaine for 45 days or longer will be charged 50 cents per day per package.

Packages weighing 45 pounds or more will be charged $1 a day.

Packages Hagen’s received prior to Sept. 1, 2021, will be disposed of by March 1 unless customers make arrangements for storage space.

The company is recommending people use shipping services to get their items across the border if they can’t make it down to pick them up.

Click to play video: 'Washington border town relieved for firm reopening date of U.S. border' Washington border town relieved for firm reopening date of U.S. border
Washington border town relieved for firm reopening date of U.S. border – Oct 15, 2021

Read more: COVID-19: Starting Jan. 22, all Canadians must be fully vaccinated to enter the U.S.

Story continues below advertisement

Starting Jan. 22, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will require all Canadian and non-U.S. individuals to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the country.

Trending Stories

Anyone wanting to enter the U.S. at land borders or ferry terminals at the U.S.-Mexico and U.S.-Canada borders must provide proof of vaccination whether they are travelling for essential or non-essential reasons, DHS said in a release.

“These updated travel requirements reflect the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to protecting public health while safely facilitating the cross-border trade and travel that is critical to our economy,” Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas said.

