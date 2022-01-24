3,861 people in Ontario hospitals with COVID, 615 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 3,861 people in hospital with COVID on Monday with 615 in intensive care units.

This is up by 64 hospitalizations and an increase of 11 in ICUs since the previous day, though officials noted not all hospitals reported updated figures due to the weekend.

The province recently began distinguishing between those who were admitted to hospital directly because of COVID, and those who were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the virus.

Those figures aren’t updated on Mondays, however, due to incomplete data reporting from hospitals over the weekend.

However, figures from last week show roughly 44 per cent of those hospitalized with COVID were admitted for other reasons. Of those in intensive care with the virus, roughly 18 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

3,861 people are hospitalized with #COVID19. Please note that not all hospitals report on weekends. There are 615 people in ICU with COVID-19. There are 4,790 new cases of COVID-19. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) January 24, 2022

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 4,790 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to recent testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 1,001,455.

Of the 4,790 new cases recorded, the data showed 814 were unvaccinated people, 182 were partially vaccinated people, 3,496 were fully vaccinated people. For 298 people the vaccination status was unknown.

The death toll in the province has risen to 11,004 as 36 more virus-related deaths were added from over the past month. Officials noted one death from over a month ago was removed from the total.

There are a total of 924,947 recoveries, which is around 92 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 6,924 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 88.9 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 91.6 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 46.7 per cent — more than 6 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 52.1 per cent with 10.8 per cent who are now fully vaccinated.

The province administered 43,979 doses in the last day.

The government said 20,716 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. The test positivity rate stands at 18.4 per cent. There are 8,288 tests currently under investigation.

— With files from Ryan Rocca