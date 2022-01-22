Quebec reports 68 COVID-19 deaths, drop in hospitalizations, rise in ICU cases

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 68 more COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday and a drop in hospitalizations linked to the virus for a third consecutive day.

Health data shows the number of hospitalizations declined by 56 to 3,295, and 10 more patients were admitted into intensive care in the last 24 hours for a total of 275.

Officials reported 5,547 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, but have said the case count is not at all representative of the actual infection rate in the province because PCR testing is limited to high-risk priority groups.

Public health says Quebec administered at least 100,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

According to officials, 90 per cent of Quebecers aged five and older have received a first dose of vaccine, 83 per cent have received two doses, and 38 per cent have now received a third shot.

— with files from The Canadian Press