Canada’s Omicron wave of COVID-19 may have peaked, top doctors say

The Omicron wave of COVID-19 may have peaked in Canada, according to Canada’s top doctors.

While limited testing capacity means daily case numbers are still inaccurate, chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said a number of indicators — including test positivity rates and wastewater surveillance — show signs of a slow in spread.

“Last week’s modelling update illustrated how the large surge in Omicron infections is likely to peak in January and then recede into February,” Tam said.

“In the week since the modelling, there are early indications that infections may have peaked at the national level.”

There were just shy of 24,000 COVID-19 cases reported in Canada on Friday, according to the federal government’s figures. That brings the total active — if underestimated — cases to more than 298,000. The average case count has decreased by 28 per cent compared with the previous week, according to Tam, but she warned that the 22 per cent test positivity rate indicates there is still “widespread” disease activity across the country.

“We still have some difficult weeks ahead and potential for more bumps along the way,” Tam said.

One such bump is the continued strain on hospitals, Tam warned. Hospitalizations are continuing to rise, she said, and they’re shattering records.

An average of more than 10,000 people were being treated in the hospitals each day during the last seven days, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada. That number, it said, is 38 per cent higher than last week “and exceeds all previous peaks.”

“Many hospitals across Canada are under intense strain,” Tam said.

Still, there are steps Canadians can take to mitigate this impact. Ensuring your vaccinations are up to date, wearing a mask and limiting in-person contacts are all things that will “help to ease the path to better days ahead,” according to Tam.

“Evidence continues to show that being vaccinated with two or more doses of COVID-19 vaccines lowers the risk of hospital admission as well,” Tam said.