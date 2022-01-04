Quebec reduces COVID-19 isolation to 5 days, reserves PCR tests for those high risk

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reducing the COVID-19 isolation period from 10 to five days for those who have two doses of the vaccine and is reserving PCR testing for high risk individuals.

In a statement released Tuesday, the public health department said studies have shown that an infected person’s most contagious period is two days before the onset of symptoms and three days after symptoms first appear.

READ MORE: Omicron FAQ: Everything you need to know about the COVID-19 variant

Health officials say after five days of isolation, the person must wear a mask and stay distant from others for another five days. If these measures can’t be met, then the person is asked to follow through with the previous 10 day isolation time.

This comes as many other Canadian provinces and the U.S. moved to reduce their isolation guidelines to five days.

Story continues below advertisement

The Quebec government equally announced Tuesday that PCR tests in the province will now be reserved for high risk people only, because the province’s testing centres are overwhelmed and testing supply shortages are expected as infections continue to surge.

The province says it has the capacity to administer 30,000 PCR tests per day, but the daily demand has reached double that, “and it’s unsustainable,” said Dr. Marie-France Raynault, a senior strategic medical adviser to Quebec public health.

READ MORE: More evidence Omicron variant causes milder symptoms, WHO says

The high risk population will include health-care workers who have contact with patients, Indigenous communities, people experiencing homelessness, and all residents, staff and caregivers who enter care homes, group homes, prisons, shelters and hospitals.

Even if these people are asymptomatic, the government says they will have access to priority PCR testing.

The rest of the population is asked to use rapid antigen tests at home.

The health department said that those who have COVID-19 symptoms, who are not eligible for a PCR and who don’t have access to a rapid test should consider themselves positive and isolate for five days if they have received both vaccine doses or if they are under the age of 12.

Story continues below advertisement

People who isolate for five days must not have a fever for at least 24 hours, and their symptoms must be improving before they leave their isolation.

Dr. Raynault said the moves comes as thousands of people are being asked to isolate, which she said will “paralyze” Quebec society.

READ MORE: National civil liberties association condemns Quebec COVID-19 curfew, private gathering ban

She added that the province has not lost control of the situation, despite a high level of community transmission, because intensive care beds remain available.

A lower percentage of those hospitalized with COVID-19 are in intensive care than during previous waves of the pandemic, said Raynault.

This comes as Quebec reported another rise in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday and 21 more deaths linked to the virus, as well as its booster shot eligibility expansion to its general adult population.

The Canadian Armed Forces announced Monday that they were deploying up to 200 personnel, mostly in Montreal and nearby regions, to help speed up the provincial booster vaccination drive.

–with files from the Canadian Press

⚠️IMPORTANT : Voici la séquence prévue concernant la prise de rendez-vous pour la dose de rappel du vaccin contre la #COVID19. Pour plus d'information ➡️ https://t.co/J4tGSdi7yg pic.twitter.com/faLD0tN5xX — Santé Québec (@sante_qc) December 28, 2021

Advertisement